MEA Invites Application for Internship at Various Divisions; Check Details Here

The Ministry Of External Affairs has invited applications for the annual internship programme for scholars to familiarize them with the process of formulation of foreign policy and its implementation by the Government of India. The registration for the same has been commenced on March 10 and will end on March 30. Interested graduates can apply for the MEA internship 2021 at https://www.internship.mea.gov.in/. The internship is open to Indian students with a minimum educational qualification of a graduate degree from any recognized university. Candidates can check the details of the internship below.

MEA Internship 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Minimum Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a graduation degree in any stream from any recognised university.

Age Limit: Applicants should not exceed a maximum of 25 years on December 31, 2021.

MEA Internship 2021: Important dates

Opening of application: March 10

Closing of application: March 30

Release of shortlisted candidates’ list: April 2

Date of Interview: April 5-9

Declaration of selected candidates’ name: April 13

Allocation of divisions: April 16

Commencement of internship period: April 30

MEA internship 2021: Application process

Step 1: Interested candidates will have to register themselves at https://www.internship.mea.gov.in/

Step 2:Once the registration is done,candidates will have to log in using their registration details and complete the application process.

Step 3:Applicants must keep a copy of MEA internship application safely

Here’s the direct link to register for MEA internship 2021

The candidates will be shortlisted after scrutiny of their application and eligibility criteria. The shortlisted applicants will be further called for the interview. The interview will be held virtually. A total of 30 candidates will be selected for the internship period of 6 months. The interns will also get a stipend of Rs 10,000. “Selection to the internship programme at the Ministry of External Affairs is strictly subject to necessary security clearances,” reads the official statement.

