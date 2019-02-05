MEA Issues Travel Advisory For Iraq: Indians Can Travel to Country Barring 5 Provinces

India has issued a revised travel advisory for Iraq, stating that due to the improvement in the security situation, Indians may now consider travelling to the country except to five provinces which are still affected by terrorism and violence."With improvement in security situation in Iraq, Indian nationals may now consider travelling to the country except to the five Provinces of Iraq, namely Nineveh (capital Mosul); Salahuddin (capital Tikrit); Diyala (capital Baquba); Anbar (capital Ramadi) and Kirkuk," the advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.Indian nationals are advised not to travel to the five provinces in Iraq as these remain affected by terrorism and violence, it said.Indians wishing to travel for employment to the safe areas other than those listed as unsafe areas, must register on e-migrate portal of the government and inform the Indian Embassy in Baghdad or the Consulate General of India in Erbil prior to travelling to Iraq, the advisory said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.