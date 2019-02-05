English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
MEA Issues Travel Advisory For Iraq: Indians Can Travel to Country Barring 5 Provinces
Indian nationals are advised not to travel to the five provinces in Iraq as these remain affected by terrorism and violence, the advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: India has issued a revised travel advisory for Iraq, stating that due to the improvement in the security situation, Indians may now consider travelling to the country except to five provinces which are still affected by terrorism and violence.
"With improvement in security situation in Iraq, Indian nationals may now consider travelling to the country except to the five Provinces of Iraq, namely Nineveh (capital Mosul); Salahuddin (capital Tikrit); Diyala (capital Baquba); Anbar (capital Ramadi) and Kirkuk," the advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Indian nationals are advised not to travel to the five provinces in Iraq as these remain affected by terrorism and violence, it said.
Indians wishing to travel for employment to the safe areas other than those listed as unsafe areas, must register on e-migrate portal of the government and inform the Indian Embassy in Baghdad or the Consulate General of India in Erbil prior to travelling to Iraq, the advisory said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"With improvement in security situation in Iraq, Indian nationals may now consider travelling to the country except to the five Provinces of Iraq, namely Nineveh (capital Mosul); Salahuddin (capital Tikrit); Diyala (capital Baquba); Anbar (capital Ramadi) and Kirkuk," the advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
Indian nationals are advised not to travel to the five provinces in Iraq as these remain affected by terrorism and violence, it said.
Indians wishing to travel for employment to the safe areas other than those listed as unsafe areas, must register on e-migrate portal of the government and inform the Indian Embassy in Baghdad or the Consulate General of India in Erbil prior to travelling to Iraq, the advisory said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
-
Monday 04 February , 2019
Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
-
Sunday 03 February , 2019
Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Exclusive: Priyanka Gandhi's New Office at AICC HQ, Right Next To Rahul’s Office
Monday 04 February , 2019 News18 Explains: The Back Story Behind the 'Unprecedented' Mamata vs CBI Standoff in Kolkata
Monday 04 February , 2019 Nubia Red Magic Review: Mobile Gamers Delight That is Late to the Show
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Will Quit Politics the Day PM Modi Hangs His Boots, Says Smriti Irani
Sunday 03 February , 2019 Kumbh Chronicles: Dreadlocks and Hairstyles Explained by Sadhus
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Motor Corp Suffers Record 2-Year Low Profit As Indian Car Sales Slump
- Manikarnika Row: Why is He Maligning the Film? Kangana Launches Fresh Attack on Sonu Sood
- She Never Acknowledged Her Relationship with Salman: When Sohail Khan Slammed Aishwarya Rai
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
- Amitabh Bachchan's Gesture Towards a Journalist Injured in Kashmir is Winning Praises
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results