MEA Jaishankar Calls on Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani, Pledges India's Support for Peace and Stability

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani as tensions brew across the world over escalating violence in the region.

At the meeting, he reiterated that India is dedicated to the peace, stability, and development of Afghanistan.

Pleased to call on President @ashrafghani. Discussed the current situation in and around Afghanistan. Reiterated our support for peace, stability and development of Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/heTlL9KwaQ— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 15, 2021

On Wednesday, at a key meeting of the SCO in the backdrop of Taliban fighters gaining control over large parts of the conflict-ridden country, Jaishankar said that the future of Afghanistan cannot be its past and the world is against seizure of power by violence and force. In his address at the meeting of the SCO foreign ministers’ contact group on Afghanistan in Dushanbe, Jaishankar also emphasised the need for ensuring that Kabul’s neighbours are not “threatened by terrorism, separatism and extremism".

The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s contact group was also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar.

Presenting India’s views on Afghanistan, Jaishankar said the world, the region and the Afghan people all want an “independent, neutral, unified, peaceful, democratic and prosperous nation". “Peace negotiations in earnest is the only answer. An acceptable compromise that reflects the Doha process, Moscow format and Istanbul process is essential The future of Afghanistan cannot be its past," he tweeted.

“A whole new generation has different expectations. We should not let them down," Jaishankar added. The Doha process, Moscow format and Istanbul process are separate frameworks for dialogue to resolve the conflict in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan witnessed a series of terror attacks in the last few weeks as the US aimed to complete the withdrawal of its forces from Afghanistan by August-end, ending a nearly two-decade of its military presence in the war-ravaged country.

