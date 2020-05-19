INDIA

1-MIN READ

MEA Jaishankar Holds Detailed Virtual Review of Bilateral Ties with South Korean FM Kang Kyung-wha

Image: Twitter/DrSJaishankar

Jaishankar also discussed coronavirus-related cooperation as well as global issues and world politics with UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 19, 2020, 4:51 PM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held a detailed virtual review with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha of the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Jaishakar said discussions were also held on global issues of the post-Corona world.

"A detailed virtual review of our relationship with FM Kang Kyung-wha of #ROK. Value the contribution that Korean business can make to India's economic recovery. Also discussed global issues of the post-Corona world. Look forward to our Joint Commission Meeting once normalcy resumes," Jaishankar said in a tweet.

Jaishankar also discussed coronavirus-related cooperation as well as global issues and world politics with UK Foreign Minister Dominic Raab.

"Continued the conversation with FM @DominicRaab of #UK. Covered our #CoronaVirus cooperation as well as global issues and world politics," he said in a tweet.


