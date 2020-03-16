Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

MEA Launches Helplines for Those Seeking Assistance Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The MEA has been pulling out all the stops to ensure the safety of Indians abroad and has set up a special cell to coordinate on issues related with the response to the pandemic that has claimed more than 5,000 lives worldwide.

PTI

Updated:March 16, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
MEA Launches Helplines for Those Seeking Assistance Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
People wear protective masks in view of coronavirus pandemic at a market in Lucknow on Sunday. (PTI)

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday launched helplines for those seeking assistance in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The MEA has been pulling out all the stops to ensure the safety of Indians abroad and has set up a special cell to coordinate on issues related with the response to the pandemic that has claimed more than 5,000 lives worldwide.

"All hands on deck! @MEAIndia's helplines for COVID-19 Control Centre are open. Control Room: 1800118797 (toll free), +91- 11- 23012113, +91- 11- 23014104, +91- 11- 23017905," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

He also shared a fax number -- +91- 011-23018158 -- and an email address -- covid19@mea.gov.in -- for those wanting to reach out to the ministry in connection with issues related to the outbreak.

Additional Secretary Dammu Ravi has been appointed as the point person for coordinating the response to COVID-19. He has four other officers and staff members to support him, officials said.

"Our missions abroad are working round the clock and responding to queries from Indian nationals abroad. Missions have set up their helplines and are proactively responding to queries over phone and emails as well as using social media platforms to reach the Indian community members in these countries," an official had said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla are personally monitoring the situation, the officials said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram