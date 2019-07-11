Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

MEA on Sikhs For Justice Ban: India Takes No Cognisance of What Fringe Elements Have to Say

US-based The Sikhs for Justice, a pro -Khalistan group which pushes for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda, was on Wednesday banned by the government for its alleged anti-national activities.

PTI

Updated:July 11, 2019, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MEA on Sikhs For Justice Ban: India Takes No Cognisance of What Fringe Elements Have to Say
The group has no traction within the mainstream Sikh community and India will continue to make efforts to engage with Sikh community in Canada and other parts of the world, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. (File photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Pro-Khalistan group The Sikhs for Justice has no traction within the mainstream Sikh community and India takes no cognisance of what fringe elements have to say, the External Affairs Ministry said.

US-based The Sikhs for Justice, which pushes for Sikh Referendum 2020 as part of its separatist agenda, was on Wednesday banned by the government for its alleged anti-national activities.

Responding to a question on the ban, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the SFJ is a fringe group involved in anti-India and subversive activities in Punjab and have supported violent forms of extremism.

"It is important to understand that the vast majority of Sikhs in Canada and other parts of world share warm relations with India. They want better relations with India and their country of residence and frankly we take no cognisance of what the fringe elements have to say which is meant to create disharmony and spread hate," he told reporters.

He said the group has "no traction" within the mainstream Sikh community and India will continue to make efforts to engage with Sikh community in Canada and other parts of the world.

Run by a few radical Sikhs of foreign nationality in the US, Canada, the UK, etc, SFJ was declared unlawful under the provisions of Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Its primary objective is to establish an "independent and sovereign country" in Punjab.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram