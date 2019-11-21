MEA Ready to Work Very Closely with New Sri Lankan Govt, Hopes to Fulfil Wishes of Tamil Community
Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday took oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, days after his younger brother Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected president.
File photo of Sri Lanka PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.
New Delhi: India on Thursday said it was ready to work very closely with the new government in Sri Lanka and expressed hope that it will fulfil aspirations of the Tamil community living in the island country.
Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs underlined India's willingness to work closely with the new government.
Mahinda Rajapaksa on Thursday took oath as Sri Lanka's new prime minister, days after his younger brother was elected president, cementing the powerful and controversial Rajapaksa clan's grip on political power in the country.
