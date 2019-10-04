Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

MEA Says India Committed to Early Completion of Kartarpur Project, Asks Pak to Show ‘Flexiblity’ on Charging Fees

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India hopes that the infrastructure projects on the Indian side gets completed in a time-bound manner.

PTI

Updated:October 4, 2019, 11:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MEA Says India Committed to Early Completion of Kartarpur Project, Asks Pak to Show ‘Flexiblity’ on Charging Fees
File photo of Kartarpur Sahib.

New Delhi: India is committed towards early completion of the Kartarpur Corridor project and has asked Pakistan to show "flexiblity" on charging fees as it is a sentimental matter for the pilgrims, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

Responding to a question, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India hopes that the infrastructure projects on the Indian side gets completed in a time-bound manner.

"The four-lane highway has been completed and the state-of-the-art passenger terminal will be completed by October end," he said. Kumar said India shared an agreement with Pakistan but it has not received a reply yet.

"We requested them to show flexibility as it is a sentimental matter to us but they are insisting on the fees. We have not received a reply on it and we hope we receive a response soon," he told reporters.

The Kartarpur Corridor will connect Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Pakistan, with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab and facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will only have to obtain a permit to visit the revered Kartarpur Sahib.

India had asked Pakistan to reconsider the decision on charging USD 20 per pilgrim and allow 10,000 pilgrims on special occasions and an Indian protocol officer to accompany the delegation that visits Kartarpur everyday.

Answering a question on former prime minister Manmohan Singh agreeing to join the first all-party delegation to the Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara after the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, Kumar said the MEA has a limited role to play in the inauguration ceremony on the Indian side.

"It is mostly handled by state government and information on it would come from the people invited," Kumar said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram