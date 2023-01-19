CHANGE LANGUAGE
MEA to Hold 3rd Atal Bihari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture on January 23

Last Updated: January 19, 2023

New Delhi, India

The memorial lecture series is organised as a tribute to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said

The Ministry of External Affairs will organise the third Atal Bihari Vajpayee memorial lecture on Monday on the topic ‘the future of global uncertainty’.

The lecture will be delivered by Bilahari Kausikan, former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

Kausikan is currently serving as chairman of the Middle East Institute at National University of Singapore.

The MEA said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will preside over the event.

“This memorial lecture series is organised as a tribute to late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, a towering statesman who immensely contributed to crafting India’s foreign policy both as External Affairs minister and as the prime minister," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

first published:January 19, 2023, 21:40 IST
