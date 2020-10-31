News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #IPL2020#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

MEA to Likely Brief Foreign Envoys on India's Covid-19 Response Next Week, Says Foreign Secretary

File photo of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

File photo of Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

In the last few months, India has provided medical supplies to 150 countries, more than half on a non-commercial basis.

The Ministry of External Affairs is likely to brief foreign envoys and diplomats on November 6 on India's response to the COVID-19 as well as its roadmap to recover from the economic impact of the pandemic, people familiar with the developments said on Saturday. The briefing is expected to be carried out by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

In the last few months, India has provided medical supplies to 150 countries, more than half on a non-commercial basis. India also sent medical teams to a number of its neighbouring countries to help them in dealing with the pandemic.

India has acted as the "pharmacy of the world" and healthcare supplier to all parts of the globe in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the External Affairs Ministry has said recently. "The crisis has stimulated innovation and enterprise in India and we are now able to manufacture cost-effective but high-quality critical health items for India and for the world," Shringla said while addressing a leading think-tank in Paris on Thursday.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...