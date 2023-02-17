The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday introduced the ‘mPassport Police App’ to cut the time for police verification of passport applicants and streamline the process.

The app is set to reduce the waiting period for police verification — which is one of the most time consuming part of a passport application — to five days.

The police verification process usually takes 15 days, and the app will cut it by two thirds. It will overall streamline and expedite the entire process.

This comes as Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday dedicated 350 mobile tablets to personnel of Delhi Police Special Branch. The tablets were given on the occasion of force’s Raising Day.

These devices will now enable the entire process of police verification and submission report to become paperless.

“Verification using tablets will reduce the time from 15 days to 5 days, effectively reducing the passport issuance timeline by 10 days, Delhi’s Regional Passport Officer, Abhishek Dubey said in a release.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Police said, “Hon’ble HM Amit Shah has dedicated 350 Mobile Tablets to personnel of Spl. Branch/Delhi Police. With these tablets, the entire process of passport application verification will become digital and paperless and verification time will be reduced to 5 days."

