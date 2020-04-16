MEA Waives Fee of Emergency Certificates for Indians Covered under Amnesty Declared by Kuwait Govt

The Ministry of External Affairs has waived the fee for Emergency Certificates to Indian nationals covered under the amnesty declared by the Kuwait government in view of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the move will benefit around 25,000 Indian nationals in Kuwait.

"Happy to share MEA has approved waiver of fee for Emergency Certificates to our nationals covered under amnesty declared by Kuwait Govt in view of difficulties caused by #COVID19. This will benefit around 25,000 Indian nationals in Kuwait," he said in a tweet.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube