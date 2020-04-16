MEA Waives Fee of Emergency Certificates for Indians Covered under Amnesty Declared by Kuwait Govt
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the move will benefit around 25,000 Indian nationals in Kuwait.
Muraleedhran also hit out at the spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights for his remarks in December on the CAA.(Image: Twitter)
The Ministry of External Affairs has waived the fee for Emergency Certificates to Indian nationals covered under the amnesty declared by the Kuwait government in view of difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Happy to share MEA has approved waiver of fee for Emergency Certificates to our nationals covered under amnesty declared by Kuwait Govt in view of difficulties caused by #COVID19. This will benefit around 25,000 Indian nationals in Kuwait," he said in a tweet.
