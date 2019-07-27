Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

MEA's Intervention Helps 7 Punjabi Youth Stranded in Iraq for 8 Months Return to India

Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal approached Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on the issue of seven youth stranded in Iraq and he contacted the Erbil Consul General and got the issue resolved by prevailing upon the sponsor to pay the fine.

IANS

Updated:July 27, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
MEA's Intervention Helps 7 Punjabi Youth Stranded in Iraq for 8 Months Return to India
7 Punjabi youth, who were stranded in Iraq with SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and Union Minister Harsimrat Badal. (Pic: Twitter/ Harsimrat Badal)
Loading...

Chandigarh: Seven Punjabi youth, who were stranded in Iraq for eight months after cheated by travel agents, returned to India with the Shiromani Akali Dal's intervention, SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal said here on Saturday.

Urging the Punjab government to take action against the travel agents indulging in malpractices, he said steps should to be taken to repatriate all Punjabi women sold in Iraq and other places after being sent there on the pretext of jobs.

Talking to reporters, the SAD President, who was accompanying Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal, thanked the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for asking the Erbil Consul General to intervene and repatriate the seven men.

He also thanked SAD volunteers who paid for their homeward tickets.

Badal said they had been promised $700-$800 a month along with food and lodging facilities. However, on reaching Iraq they found that their agent had not taken the required permissions and they had no work contract.

He said due to this, the youth were subjected to a daily fine, which accumulated to $14,000 in eight months.

The SAD president said on the MEA's intervention after Harsimrat Badal approached S Jaishankar, the Erbil Consul General got the issue resolved by prevailing upon the sponsor to pay the fine.

Harsimrat Badal said the one youth were taken there, their passports were taken away, they were not given work permits and were also asked to cough up more money.

In another development, Ram Singh of Sanour village in Patiala returned to India following Harsimrat Badal's intervention. Ram Singh had gone to Dubai in 2015 but was left high and dry by his employers who closed shop and fled after being caught duping banks.

He had to spend 20 months in a Dubai jail after which he went to Iran.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram