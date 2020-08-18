Measures Will be Taken to Ensure Adequate Supply of Liquid Oxygen to All Hospitals, Says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on Tuesday said he has directed officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure adequate supply ofliquid oxygen to all hospitals in the state, amid growing demand.

He also said the government was planning to establish new liquid oxygen plants to meet the high demand. The Minister today visited the Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences here, from where several patients had tobe shifted to various hospitals in the city last night as the medical facility was short of oxygen supply.

"There are some issues in supply of oxygen to hospitals as there is huge demand. I have directed the officials to make necessary arrangements to ensure adequate supply of liquid oxygen to allhospitals in the state," Sudhakar was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

Measures will also be taken to establish new liquid oxygen plants to meet the high demand, he said. During the recent video conferencing with Prime Minister Narendra Modi too the state had sought centre'scooperation in setting up of liquid oxygen plants.

Sudhakar said as the number of COVID cases haveincreased, there is a scarcity of oxygen at all hospitals and KIMS faced that situation yesterday. Patients were shifted to Bowring and Victoria hospitals immediately,he said.

"We are taking measures to establish oxygen plants at all medical hospitals across the state. We are in contact with private firms which supply liquid oxygen and the principal secretary of the industriesdepartment is in touch with them," he said. The demand for oxygen has gone up by 4 to 5 times due to Covid, he added.

The minister said the KIMS hospital has a liquid oxygen plant with a capacity of 2,400 cubic metres, but it is not enough to meet the demand. Officials have been instructed to ensure adequate supply of liquid oxygen to all government hospitals andmedical colleges.

The problem doesn't arise in other districts as the demand there is not as high as Bengaluru, he said. The Minister also said that the cost has naturally increased due to increase in demand.

"The government will regulate the prices if it is feasible at the state level.. for regulating the cost of vendors from other states we may have to approach the central government."