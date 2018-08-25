‘Measuring the Earth With His Body’, Sadhu Brings Traffic to Grinding Halt on Delhi Road

: Traffic on Delhi roads is known to be a nightmare, but on Friday, vehicular movement came to a standstill on Vikas Marg for a rather bizarre reason.When Rahul Sharma, a self-styled sadhu from Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, descended on the arterial stretch with a mat, ambulance and police presence, traffic was smooth on the road. And then, Sharma began his antics.Claiming the lane next to the divider, he reportedly flung his ragged mat on the road and threw himself on it. He then got up, flung the mat a few inches ahead and again threw himself on it. It was lather, rinse, repeat from there on till curious commuters on the road started slowing down their vehicles to make sense of the sadhu’s actions. A police van added to the obstruction.A report in Times of India said that when asked the reason for his arduous exercise, Sharma, who left behind trails of spluttering traffic from Laxmi Nagar Chowk, responded that he was “measuring Earth with my body”.Keeping no count and listlessly flapping his body across the road, Sharma’s real motive, however, seemed to be to reach Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. According to TOI, Sharma wanted to take grievances, including farmers’ loan and reservation in jobs and education, to the PM.He reportedly claimed that Friday was the 95th day of his. Clearly enjoying his 15 minutes of fame, Sharma even obliged onlookers with selfies.As the traffic jam spilled over to nearby areas, Sharma was taken to the Shakarpur police station.