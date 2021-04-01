Meat Shop Owner's Wife Goes Missing in Panipat, He Alleges She Has Eloped With House Help

A man in Panipat has alleged that wife, who has been missing for two months, has run away with their male house help.

After learning that his wife has gone missing, the man, who owns a meat shop, along with other family members frantically searched at different places to find out her whereabouts but could not locate her.

He, along with his mother and children, has been searching with his missing wife’s photograph to find out any information about her. For the last two months, the family has not been able to find out any information about the missing woman.

The husband had lodged a complaint at the local police station, alleging that his wife ran away with the house help. But for the last two months, the case has not been solved and the wife’s location has not yet been ascertained. The man has now pleaded with the city Deputy Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar Vats to find his missing wife. The DSP has assured his full support and from the local police.