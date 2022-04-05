Meaty Affair: Why the 9-day Navratri Festival Has Spurred Demands to Ban Meat Shops in Delhi, UP

As soon as the nine-day-long festival of Navratri started, district officials in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh have issued an order to shut meat shops during the festival as according to them “the religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected when they come across such shops". However, the Uttar Pradesh government has clarified that no such orders have been issued.

The Chaitra Navratra began on Saturday (April 2) and will continue till April 10.

Let’s have a look at what this festival is and why there is a growing demand to close meat shops for nine days:

What is Chaitra Navratri?

Chaitra Navratri, also known as Vasant Navratri, is devoted to Goddess Durga. It usually falls in March or April and marks the first day of the Hindu calendar. This year, Chaitra Navratri began on April 2 and will end on April 11. During this period, devotees go through a fast and worship the nine forms of Durga (Nava Durga).

The festival proceeds with a ritual called Ghatasthapana on the first day. Then, it ends with Ram Navami, a day that marks the birth of Lord Rama on Dashami Tithi.

Navratri has a very important significance in Hinduism. As per the belief, Lord Rama first ascended to Lanka by worshipping Goddess Durga on the beach. Nine different forms of Maa Durga are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandmata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. It is believed that worshipping the goddess on all the nine days fulfils the wishes of the devotee.

According to mythological scripts, Goddess Durga appeared on the day of Chaitra Navratri and created the universe at the request of Lord Brahma.

During the nine-day-long festival, devotees observe fast and eat vegetarian food without onion and garlic. They avoid consuming non-vegetarian food, alcohol and tobacco.

UTTAR PRADESH

On April 2, Ghaziabad Mayor Asha Sharma said selling raw meat will not be allowed in the open during the ongoing Navratri. The district magistrate clarified that licensed meat shops run can their business in covered kiosks during the festival. “During Navratra, selling of meat will not be allowed in the open (across Ghaziabad) while it is banned (completely) near temples and in the bylanes where temples are located. Shop owners can cover the meat which they are selling. We are not here to help anyone incur profit or loss," Mayor Sharma had told PTI, adding that this norm is followed every year.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate of Ghaziabad RK Singh had told PTI, “Only licensed meat shops will be allowed to open their shops in covered kiosks following cleanliness norms. No shop owner will be allowed to throw animal carcasses in open areas." He added that the health department of the municipal corporation will ensure sanitation near the meat shops during Navratra.

Later, Singh said that the mayor has amended her order and meat shops in Ghaziabad will remain open as per the guidelines of the government.

In Aligarh, district panchayat chairman Vijay Singh had issued an order on April 2 asking all meat shops in areas falling under the jurisdiction of the Zila panchayat to shut down “during the period of the Navratri festival". There are an estimated 100 meat shops in these areas. However, the order does not apply to the shops in Aligarh city. In a statement issued to the media, Singh had warned that those shopkeepers who do not comply with the order will face action and their licenses would be revoked.

When asked to respond on media reports that meat shops in some districts of Uttar Pradesh are being shut down on Navratri, the state government on Monday clarified that no such orders have been issued. “No such orders have been issued by the government. The districts from where such reports are coming, ask them from where these orders have come," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Navneet Sehgal told PTI.

DELHI

South Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Mukesh Suryan has issued an order that meat shops will not be allowed to open from Tuesday during Navratri till April 11 and asked the municipal commissioner to ensure strict adherence of his directives. This is the first time when the civic body has asked for closure of meat shops under its jurisdiction during Navratri which is being observed from April 2-11.

Speaking to PTI, Suryan on Monday said that an official order regarding closure of meat shops will be issued soon and such shops “will not be allowed to open from Tuesday". In a letter to SDMC Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti, Suryan said “religious beliefs and sentiments of devotees are affected" when they come across meat shops or have to bear the foul smell of meat on their way to offer daily prayers to goddess Durga during Navratri.

He said during the period of Navratri, devotees of goddess Durga observe fast for nine days with a strict vegetarian diet as well as abstain from the use of non-vegetarian food items, alcohol and also certain spices.

During these days, people forgo even the use of onion and garlic in their diets and the sight of meat being sold in the open or near temples makes them uncomfortable, Suryan said in the letter. “Keeping in view the sentiments and feelings of the general public, necessary directions may be issued to the officers concerned to take action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period of the Navratri festival extending from April 2, 2022 to April 11, 2022," Suryan wrote.

He also said some meat shops dump waste in gutters or beside the road, which the stray dogs feed on and is not only unhygienic but also an appalling sight for passerby. “Such events can be restricted if the meat shops are closed down during the period of Navratri festival in the area under the jurisdiction of SDMC and the closing of meat shops near temples is also necessary to maintain the cleanliness in and around temples," Suryan wrote.

There are around 1,500 registered meat shops in the jurisdiction of the SDMC.

In line with the order of the South Delhi Mayor, East Delhi civic body Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal issued a similar diktat, asking meat shop owners to close their shops during the festival.

