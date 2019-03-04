Mechanic Repairing Punctured Tyre Mowed Down by Speeding Car in South Delhi

A car mechanic was mowed down by a speeding sedan late on Sunday night after it rammed into a stationary car on Ring Road at South Delhi’s Moolchand underpass. The crash also left two occupants of the car gravely injured.Twenty-five-year-old Mohammad Affak Malik had just repaired a punctured tyre of a Chevrolet Aveo, which was parked on the side of the road with its fog lights on, when the errant car came speeding and smashed the Aveo from behind, crushing the mechanic, reported The Times of India.Police said 21-year-old Ananya Khurana was driving a Chevrolet Cruze with her friend at over 100 kmph and lost control of the vehicle. They immediately left the car and fled as people began to gather, said the police.Nitish and Gaurav, the two injured men, have been admitted to AIIMS. Malik was declared brought dead.Accused Khurana is a resident of Lajpat Nagar and has been arrested under IPC sections for dangerous driving and causing death due to negligence, said the police.The complainant, Rudra Ashish Pandey, said the accident happened around 1.40am. He said the trio had gone to attend a wedding in Moti Bagh and was returning to their homes in Okhla in the Aveo when they had a flat tyre near the Moolchand underpass. As a result, they parked it at the side and began looking for a mechanic. As Malik was repairing the car, he was crushed from behind.A case has been registered at the Lajpat Nagar police station and both cars were seized for inspection.