MECL Recruitment 2018: 10 Posts, Apply from April 9

MECL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2017 notification to recruit 10 candidates for the post of Executive Trainee (Chemist) has been issued by the Mineral Exploration Co. Ltd, Nagpur (MECL) on its official website—mecl.gov.in. As per the notification, the application process is scheduled to begin on 9April 2018 and interested and eligible candidates can apply till 8May 2018.Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mecl.gov.in Step 2 – Click on the ‘Career’ pageStep 3 – Click on ‘Advertisements Notices and Results’ tabStep 4 – Click on the notification that reads,Step 5 - Download the notification and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://www.mecl.gov.in/writereaddata/meclpdf/ET%20Chemist.pdf Post - Executive Trainee – 10 vacancies reserved as per the following categories:Unreserved – 5OBC – 2SC – 1ST – 2The applicant must possess M.Sc degree in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks.The upper age-limit for the applicants is 28 years as on 21January 2018.The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.16,400 to Rs.40.500.Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2017 Scores and selected on the basis of an interview.