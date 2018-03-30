GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

MECL Recruitment 2018: 10 Posts, Apply from April 9

The applicant must possess M.Sc degree in Chemistry with minimum 60% marks.

Contributor Content

Updated:March 30, 2018, 3:02 PM IST
Picture for representation.
MECL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2017 notification to recruit 10 candidates for the post of Executive Trainee (Chemist) has been issued by the Mineral Exploration Co. Ltd, Nagpur (MECL) on its official website—mecl.gov.in. As per the notification, the application process is scheduled to begin on 9th April 2018 and interested and eligible candidates can apply till 8th May 2018.

How to download MECL Executive Trainee Recruitment 2018 notification?

 Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mecl.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the ‘Career’ page

Step 3 – Click on ‘Advertisements Notices and Results’ tab

Step 4 – Click on the notification that reads,
Recruitment Through – “GATE-2017”, Executive Trainee (Chemist/E-1), Advt. No.: 01/ Rectt./ 2018

Step 5 - Download the notification and take a printout for further reference

Direct Link - http://www.mecl.gov.in/writereaddata/meclpdf/ET%20Chemist.pdf

MECL Recruitment 2018 via GATE 2017 - Vacancy Details:

Post - Executive Trainee – 10 vacancies reserved as per the following categories:
Unreserved – 5
OBC – 2
SC – 1
ST – 2

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:
The upper age-limit for the applicants is 28 years as on 21st January 2018.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in the pay bracket of Rs.16,400 to Rs.40.500.

Selection Process:

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their GATE 2017 Scores and selected on the basis of an interview.


