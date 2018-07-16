English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MECL Recruitment 2018: 245 Posts, Apply before 16th August 2018
Age relaxation will be given as per the rules of Government of India.
MECL Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 245 vacancies for various posts has begun on the official website of Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, Nagpur - mecl.gov.in. Candidates can apply only for one post at a time. Interested applicants must apply for the relevant post on or before 16th July 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for MECL Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.mecl.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’ on home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Advertisement Notices and Results’ under ‘Career’
Step 4 – Click on link ‘Click here to apply or Advertisement No.01/ Rectt./2018 Executive Trainee (Chemist) (E-1) through GATE- 2017 and Special Recruitment Drive for SC/ ST, Advertisement No.02/ Rectt./2018 for various posts’
Step 5 – Register yourself first
Step 6 – Select the name of post from the drop down
Step 7 – Fill the details and Save the form
Step 8 – Login with required credentials
Step 9 – Fill application form, pay online fee and complete the application process
Direct Link for Registration - http://www.mecl.gov.in/Recruitment/RecruitmentApplicationForm.aspx
Direct Link for Login - http://www.mecl.gov.in/Recruitment/RecruitmentLoginForm.aspx
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OBC Category – Rs.100
SC/ ST/ PwD/ Ex-Serviceman/ Departmental Category - NIL
MECL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 245
Deputy General Manager (Finance) – 1
Manager (Drilling) - 2
Manager (HR) - 1
Assistant Manager (Geology) - 1
Assistant Manager (Drilling) - 3
Assistant Manager (Legal) - 1
Assistant Manager (Finance) - 1
Assistant Manager (Procurement & Contract) - 1
Accounts Officer - 3
Procurement & Contract Officer - 1
Foreman - 30
Technical Assistant (Survey & Draftsman) - 6
Hindi Translator - 1
Accountant - 3
Stenographer (English) - 10
Technician (Drilling) - 41
Mechanist - 12
Operator (Computer) - 7
Assistant (HR) - 29
Technician (Survey & Draftsman) - 6
Assistant (Hindi) - 1
Assistant (Materials) - 18
Technician Sampling - 8
Assistant Accounts - 15
Library Assistant - 2
Electrician - 2
Mechanic - 9
Junior Driver - 30
Eligibility Criteria:
Deputy General Manager (Finance) – The applicant must be CA/ICWA with graduation and 17 years of experience post qualification.
Manager (Drilling) - The applicant must be BE/ BTech/ BSc (Engineering) in Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks and 10 years of experience post qualification in core drilling at Hydrostatic rigs for mineral exploration.
Manager (HR) - The applicant must possess Graduate Degree with full time Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relation with at least 60% marks.
Assistant Manager (Geology) - The applicant must be MSc/ MTech/ MSc. Technical (Geology/ Applied Geology) with at least 60% marks.
Assistant Manager (Drilling) - The applicant must be BE/ BTech/ BSc (Engineering) in Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks.
Assistant Manager (Legal) - The applicant must be Graduate in any discipline with Degree in Law with at least 60% marks or 5 years Integrated LLB with 60% marks.
Assistant Manager (Finance) - The applicant must be CA/ ICWA with graduation and 7 years of experience.
Assistant Manager (Procurement & Contract) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks.
Accounts Officer - The applicant must be CA/ ICWA with graduation and 2 years of experience post qualification in different areas of Financial Management Accounting, Commercial Accounting and Costing.
Procurement & Contract Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% marks and 2 years of experience in Materials Management.
Foreman - The applicant must possess Diploma in Drilling/ Mechanical Engineering with at least 60% and 3 years of experience in Operating Hydrostatic rigs.
Technical Assistant (Survey & Draftsman) – The applicant must possess Diploma in Survey Engineering or Civil Engineering with at least 60% marks.
Hindi Translator - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree in Hindi.
Accountant - The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate with intermediate pass of CA/ ICWA.
Stenographer (English) - The applicant must be Graduate in any stream.
Technician (Drilling) - The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI Certificate in Mechanics.
Mechanist - The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI Certificate in Turner/ Mechanist/ Grinder Miller Trade/ Heat Treatment and 3 years of experience in a reputed workshop in Mechanist.
Operator (Computer) - The applicant must possess Degree of BCA/ BCS/ BCCA/ BSc (Computer Science/ IT/ Computer Applications/ Bachelor’s of Information System and Management (BISM) from recognized University.
Assistant (HR) - The applicant must be BA/ BCom/ BSc/ BBA/ BBM/ BSW with Certificate in Typing with 40 wpm in English from Government recognized Institute/ Board.
Technician (Survey & Draftsman) - The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI Certificate in Survey Draftsmanship (Civil).
Assistant (Hindi) - The applicant must be a Graduate in Hindi and English.
Assistant (Materials) - The applicant must be Graduate in Mathematics or BCom with in Typing with 40 wpm in English from Government recognized Institute/ Board.
Technician Sampling - The applicant must be BSc with 3 years of experience in Drill Core Mine Sampling.
Assistant Accounts - The applicant must be BCom with 3 years of experience in Accounts work in Government Organization.
Library Assistant - The applicant must be a Bachelor in Library Science.
Electrician - The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI (Electrical) and valid wireman Certificate.
Mechanic - The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI in Diesel / Motor Mechanic/ Fitter Trade.
Junior Driver - The applicant must be class 10th passed and must possess valid license for driving light and heavy vehicles.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria and pay matrix:
http://www.mecl.gov.in/writereaddata/meclpdf/Detailed%20Advt%20no%20003%20Rectt%202018.pdf
Age Limit:
Deputy General Manager (Finance) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years as on 25th May 2018.
Manager (Drilling) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years as on 25th May 2018.
Manager (HR) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Manager (Geology) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Manager (Drilling) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Manager (Legal) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Manager (Finance) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Manager (Procurement & Contract) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 25th May 2018.
Accounts Officer - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Procurement & Contract Officer - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Foreman - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Technical Assistant (Survey & Draftsman) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Hindi Translator - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Accountant - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Stenographer (English) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Technician (Drilling) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Mechanist - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Operator (Computer) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant (HR) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Technician (Survey & Draftsman) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant (Hindi) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant (Materials) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Technician Sampling - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Accounts - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Library Assistant - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Electrician - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Mechanic - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Junior Driver - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates for posts Deputy General Manager (Finance), Manager (Drilling), Manager (HR), Assistant Manager (Geology), Assistant Manager (Drilling), Assistant Manager (Legal), Assistant Manager (Finance), Assistant Manager (Procurement & Contract), Accounts Officer and Procurement & Contract Officer will be done on the basis of Document Verification and Personal Interview, while the selection for rest of the posts will be done on the basis of Written Test and Skill Test in Computer Environment or Trade Test.
Also Watch
