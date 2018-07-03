English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
MECL Recruitment 2018 Begins July 16, 245 Posts Stay Tuned!
The application process will begin from 16th July 2018 on the official website of Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, Nagpur – mecl.co.in.
MECL Recruitment 2018 Notification to fill 245 vacancies for various posts has been released on the Employment News and the detailed information and the application process will begin from 16th July 2018 on the official website of Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, Nagpur – mecl.co.in.
MECL Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 245
Deputy General Manager (Finance) – 1
Manager (Drilling) - 2
Manager (HR) - 1
Assistant Manager (Geology) - 1
Assistant Manager (Drilling) - 3
Assistant Manager (Legal) - 1
Assistant Manager (Finance) - 1
Assistant Manager (Procurement & Contract) - 1
Accounts Officer - 3
Procurement & Contract Officer - 1
Foreman - 30
Technical Assistant (Survey & Draftsman) - 6
Hindi Translator - 1
Accountant - 3
Stenographer (English) - 10
Technician (Drilling) - 41
Mechanist - 12
Operator (Computer) - 7
Assistant (HR) - 29
Technician (Survey & Draftsman) - 6
Assistant (Hindi) - 1
Assistant (Materials) - 18
Technician Sampling - 8
Assistant Accounts - 15
Library Assistant - 2
Electrician - 2
Mechanic - 9
Junior Driver - 30
Eligibility Criteria:
Deputy General Manager (Finance) – The applicant must be CA/ ICWA with graduation and 17 years of experience post qualification.
Manager (Drilling) - The applicant must be BE/ BTech/ BSc (Engineering) in Mechanical Engineering with atleast 60% marks and 10 years of experience post qualification in core drilling at Hydrostatic rigs for mineral exploration.
Manager (HR) - The applicant must possess Graduate Degree with full time Post Graduate Degree in Personnel Management and Industrial Relation with at least 60% marks.
Assistant Manager (Geology) - The applicant must be Msc/ MTech/ Msc. Technical (Geology/ Applied Geology) with atleast 60% marks.
Assistant Manager (Drilling) - The applicant must be BE/ BTech/ BSc (Engineering) in Mechanical Engineering with atleast 60% marks.
Assistant Manager (Legal) - The applicant must be Graduate in any discipline with Degree in Law with atleast 60% marks or 5 years Integrated LLB with 60% marks.
Assistant Manager (Finance) - The applicant must be CA/ ICWA with graduation and 7 years of experience.
Assistant Manager (Procurement & Contract) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with atleast 60% marks.
Accounts Officer - The applicant must be CA/ ICWA with graduation and 2 years of experience post qualification in different areas of Financial Management Accounting, Commercial Accounting, Costing.
Procurement & Contract Officer - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering with atleast 60% marks and 2 years of experience in Materials Management.
Foreman - The applicant must possess Diploma in Drilling/ Mechanical Engineering with atleast 60% and 3 years of experience in Operating Hydrostatic rigs.
Technical Assistant (Survey & Draftsman) – The applicant must possess Diploma in Survey Engineering or Civil Engineering with atleast 60% marks.
Hindi Translator - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree in Hindi.
Accountant - The applicant must be Graduate or Post Graduate with intermediate pass of CA/ ICWA.
Stenographer (English) - The applicant must be Graduate in any stream.
Technician (Drilling) - The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI Certificate in Mechanics.
Mechanist - The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI Certificate in Turner/ Mechanist/ Grinder Miller Trade/ Heat Treatment and 3 years of experience in a reputed workshop in Mechanist.
Operator (Computer) - The applicant must possess Degree of BCA/ BCS/ BCCA/ BSc (Computer Science/ IT/ Computer Applications/ Bachelor’s of Information System and Management (BISM) from recognized University.
Assistant (HR) - The applicant must be BA/ BCom/ BSc/ BBA/ BBM/ BSW with Certificate in Typing with 40 wpm in English from Government recognized Institute/ Board.
Technician (Survey & Draftsman) - The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI Certificate in Survey Draftsmanship (Civil).
Assistant (Hindi) - The applicant must be Graduate in Hindi and English.
Assistant (Materials) - The applicant must be Graduate in Mathematics or BCom with in Typing with 40 wpm in English from Government recognized Institute/ Board.
Technician Sampling - The applicant must be BSc with 3 years of experience in Drill Core Mine Sampling.
Assistant Accounts - The applicant must be BCom with 3 years of experience in Accounts work in Government Organization.
Library Assistant - The applicant must be a Bachelor in Library Science.
Electrician - The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI (Electrical) and valid wireman Certificate.
Mechanic - The applicant must be class 10th passed with ITI in Diesel / Motor Mechanic/ Fitter Trade.
Junior Driver - The applicant must be class 10th passed and must possess valid license for driving light and heavy vehicles.
Age Limit:
Deputy General Manager (Finance) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years as on 25th May 2018.
Manager (Drilling) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years as on 25th May 2018.
Manager (HR) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 45 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Manager (Geology) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Manager (Drilling) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Manager (Legal) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Manager (Finance) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Manager (Procurement & Contract) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 40 years as on 25th May 2018.
Accounts Officer - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Procurement & Contract Officer - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Foreman - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Technical Assistant (Survey & Draftsman) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Hindi Translator - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Accountant - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Stenographer (English) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Technician (Drilling) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Mechanist - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Operator (Computer) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant (HR) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Technician (Survey & Draftsman) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant (Hindi) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant (Materials) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Technician Sampling - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Assistant Accounts - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Library Assistant - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Electrician - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Mechanic - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Junior Driver - The age of the applicant should not be more than 30 years as on 25th May 2018.
Important Dates:
Start date of submission of Online Application – 16th July 2018
Last date of submission of Online Application – 16th August 2018
| Edited by: Puja Menon
