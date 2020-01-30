Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Media Bodies Condemn Police Action on Journalist Covering Anti-CAA March

The PCI stated that it is also drawing the attention of Union Home minister Amit Shah to the 'condemnable anti-media attitude of Delhi Police'.

PTI

Updated:January 30, 2020, 10:50 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Media Bodies Condemn Police Action on Journalist Covering Anti-CAA March
File photo: Protesters gather at Shaheen Bagh to oppose the amended Citizenship Act, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI12_31_2019_000226B)

New Delhi: Media bodies on Thursday strongly condemned the detention of journalists covering the anti-CAA march here and urged the Delhi police not to interfere in the free functioning of the press.

"Delhi Police today swooped down on journalists in the Raj Ghat-Red Fort- Daryaganj area of Delhi. They had gone there to report on and record the human chain that was organised by citizens - on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day - against official intimidation and high-handedness on people conducting peaceful protests against CAA or NRC," said Press Club of India (PCI) in its statement.

The PCI expressed its "shock" and "strong protest" at the police action.

"From the first reports we have, Rajesh Kumar, Shivesh Garg and a clutch of other journalists were forcibly taken away to an unknown destination- probably a distant detention centre or police station. We have no further information," it added.

Other journalists were violently attacked by police, among them photographer Sanjay K. Jha of The Telegraph, and S. K. Pande, a senior journalist and leader of the Delhi Union of Journalists, the PCI said.

"We strongly condemn the police action against journalists doing their duty. This seems to now becoming a regular trend. Last December, media covering the peaceful protests by Jamia Milia Islamia students had been manhandled by Delhi Police," it added.

The PCI stated that it is also drawing the attention of Union Home minister Amit Shah to the "condemnable anti-media attitude of Delhi Police".

It also called upon the Parliament to note the current goings-on and ask questions to Delhi Police.

Press Association (PA) stated: "The Association strongly condemns the police action against a number of journalists who were there just to do their professional work. Earlier also various media personnel have faced such high-handed treatment from the police."

"The association condemns such acts which tantamount to shooting the messenger and urges the government to direct Delhi police not to interfere or impede the free functioning of the Press," it added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram