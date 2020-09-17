Mediapersons and Parliament Staff to Undergo Compulsory Rapid Antigen Test Everyday for Coronavirus

Mediapersons authorised to cover the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament can undertake Rapid Antigen Tests mandatorily for the coronavirus infection on a daily basis at the reception of the Parliament House. The facility will be available from 9am to 2pm.

Similarly, officials of Parliament will also have to undergo mandatory testing.

The testing comes as the number of infections in the country has exceeded 50 lakh. In the last two days, two ministers -- Nitin Gadkari and Pralhad Patel -- have tested positive as well. Two MPs -- one from each House -- has also died due to coronavirus.

At least 30 MPs across both Houses, including 50 Secratariat staff, had tested positive in the mandatory testing before the start of the session on October 14.