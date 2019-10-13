Medical College in Ahmedabad Fined Rs 50, 000 as 17-year-old Student Dies of Dengue

A fine of Rs 50,000 has been imposed on MK Shah Medical College at Ahmedabad in Gujarat after several mosquito breeding grounds were discovered in the vicinity of the college, which is said to be the cause of the death of a student, reports said.

The death of the student has spread panic among parents as well as medical aspirants of the college.

The 17-year-old girl was diagnosed with dengue fever after which her health started to deteriorate rapidly. She died of dengue haemorrhage fever on October 6, The Times of India

Following the death, other MBBS aspirants of the college stayed away from classes to protest the alleged negligence of the management of the medical college towards the spread of mosquito-borne diseases despite repeated requests.

As per the reports, at least 50 cases of dengue were reported from the campus of MK Shah Medical College of which 40 were hostel students. It has been alleged that several places within the medical college witnessed water logging due to construction in the campus, making the vicinity favourable breeding ground for disease-spreading mosquitoes.

Dr Rohit Modi, Dean of MK Shah Medical College, said that the ongoing construction works in the college campus is to meet the norms of Medical Council of India (MCI). He reportedly claimed to have no information about the spread of dengue in the medical college campus.

However, an inspection was carried out by a team led by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation's assistant health officer Dr Daksha Maitrak in the college campus, including the construction site and the basement. The team found fresh larvae that subsequently develop to Aedes aegypti mosquito that spreads dengue. Larvae of dengue spreading mosquitoes were also found in wastewater channel of the medical college campus.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) medical officer Bhavin Solanki, said, “We fined the college Rs 50,000 and gave them a stern warning to make sure anti-vector measures are taken. We will visit them again to check on whether they have implemented the measures required.”

On the other hand, the medical college authority said a large pool of water and thick vegetation at an open plot next to it is infested with mosquitoes. It further said they have been conducting fogging and spraying of insecticides regularly and are constantly keeping record of the same. They further alleged that they have been constantly complaining to Municipal Corporation but no measures have been taken up towards it.

