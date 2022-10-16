Medical Education in Hindi Will Bring Big Positive Change: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the beginning of medical education in Hindi will bring a big positive change in the country.

Lakhs of students will be able to study in their language and doors for many new opportunities will also open for them, he said. He was reacting to the launch of such a course by Home Minister Amit Shah in Bhopal.

Shah on Sunday released textbooks for three subjects in Hindi for MBBS students as part of an ambitious project of the Madhya Pradesh government to impart medical education in Hindi language.

Calling it an important day in history, Shah said Madhya Pradesh has become the first state in the country to start the MBBS (Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery) course in Hindi.

