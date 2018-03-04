GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Medical Emergency Terminates United's New York-New Delhi Flight in London

The flight, carrying 266 passengers and 15 crew, had departed New York at 9 pm local time on Saturday and was scheduled to arrive at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport at 930 pm (local time) on Sunday.

PTI

Updated:March 4, 2018, 10:49 PM IST
Mumbai: A medical emergency on board a United Airlines' New York-New Delhi flight, carrying 266 passengers and 15 crew, was forced to land at London's Heathrow airport on Sunday and terminate the journey there.

United Airlines is making arrangements to fly the stranded passengers to their destination, the airline spokesperson said in a statement this evening.

The Boeing B 777-200 ER landed at 12.06 pm (local time) at the Heathrow airport after getting diverted to London due to a medical emergency on-board, United Airlines said.

The flight had departed New York at 9 pm local time on Saturday and was scheduled to arrive at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport at 930 pm (local time) on Sunday.

"Our team in Heathrow is providing assistance to customers of United flight 82 (New York/Newark to New Delhi) which was diverted to Heathrow because of a medical issue on-board," the airline added.

The flight had 266 passengers and 15 crew on board, according to the statement.

The flight has now been cancelled due to the crew reaching their maximum duty time, it said adding, "we are providing hotel accommodation for our customers, and making arrangements for them to complete their journey on Monday.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
