English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- WON
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Medical Emergency Terminates United's New York-New Delhi Flight in London
The flight, carrying 266 passengers and 15 crew, had departed New York at 9 pm local time on Saturday and was scheduled to arrive at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport at 930 pm (local time) on Sunday.
United Airlines is making arrangements to fly the stranded passengers to their destination, the airline spokesperson said in a statement this evening.
Mumbai: A medical emergency on board a United Airlines' New York-New Delhi flight, carrying 266 passengers and 15 crew, was forced to land at London's Heathrow airport on Sunday and terminate the journey there.
United Airlines is making arrangements to fly the stranded passengers to their destination, the airline spokesperson said in a statement this evening.
The Boeing B 777-200 ER landed at 12.06 pm (local time) at the Heathrow airport after getting diverted to London due to a medical emergency on-board, United Airlines said.
The flight had departed New York at 9 pm local time on Saturday and was scheduled to arrive at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport at 930 pm (local time) on Sunday.
"Our team in Heathrow is providing assistance to customers of United flight 82 (New York/Newark to New Delhi) which was diverted to Heathrow because of a medical issue on-board," the airline added.
The flight had 266 passengers and 15 crew on board, according to the statement.
The flight has now been cancelled due to the crew reaching their maximum duty time, it said adding, "we are providing hotel accommodation for our customers, and making arrangements for them to complete their journey on Monday.
Also Watch
United Airlines is making arrangements to fly the stranded passengers to their destination, the airline spokesperson said in a statement this evening.
The Boeing B 777-200 ER landed at 12.06 pm (local time) at the Heathrow airport after getting diverted to London due to a medical emergency on-board, United Airlines said.
The flight had departed New York at 9 pm local time on Saturday and was scheduled to arrive at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi international airport at 930 pm (local time) on Sunday.
"Our team in Heathrow is providing assistance to customers of United flight 82 (New York/Newark to New Delhi) which was diverted to Heathrow because of a medical issue on-board," the airline added.
The flight had 266 passengers and 15 crew on board, according to the statement.
The flight has now been cancelled due to the crew reaching their maximum duty time, it said adding, "we are providing hotel accommodation for our customers, and making arrangements for them to complete their journey on Monday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
- Sridevi Death : Meet the Man Who Helped Send Back Sridevi's Body to India
- Samsung Galaxy S9, S9+ First Look at MWC 2018
- Watch Now: Exclusive Interview With Jimmy Shergill, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda #NotSoSerious
- LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Australia on the Brink of Win as Aiden Markram's Century Goes in Vain
- ISL: ATK Edge Past NorthEast United to Avoid Bottom Finish
- Kim Kardashian's Pictures in Sabyasachi Drapes are Certainly Breaking the Internet
- She Was My Childhood, Reason I Became an Actor: Priyanka Chopra Pens Emotional Tribute to Sridevi
- Tata H5X SUV Detailed Gallery – Exterior, Cabin Unseen Images