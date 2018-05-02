English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Powered by
Medical Examination of Male and Female Candidates Done in Same Room in MP's Bhind
Also, no female doctors were present for women candidates and their medical examination was also being conducted by male doctors.
New Delhi: In gross violation of rules, medical tests of both female and male candidates for the post of police constables was conducted in the same room inside a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind.
During the medical examination, the men were asked to strip in front of 18 female candidates. The pictures available show men standing in a queue and wearing nothing more than their underwear while an official goes about noting details.
Also, no female doctors were present for women candidates and their medical examination was also being conducted by male doctors.
The female candidates could be seen clutching their wrists as they were being checked by a man.
Bhind collector Illaya Raja T has suspended medical board employee Dinesh Sharma and recommended suspension of Dr RK Agrawal involved in the test to divisional commissioner.
The matter came to light after someone recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media.
Even earlier, such an incident has been reported where castes of candidates were written on their chests during medical examination.
Also Watch
During the medical examination, the men were asked to strip in front of 18 female candidates. The pictures available show men standing in a queue and wearing nothing more than their underwear while an official goes about noting details.
Also, no female doctors were present for women candidates and their medical examination was also being conducted by male doctors.
The female candidates could be seen clutching their wrists as they were being checked by a man.
Bhind collector Illaya Raja T has suspended medical board employee Dinesh Sharma and recommended suspension of Dr RK Agrawal involved in the test to divisional commissioner.
The matter came to light after someone recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media.
Even earlier, such an incident has been reported where castes of candidates were written on their chests during medical examination.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ashutosh Tripathi
-
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
-
Tuesday 01 May , 2018
Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Wednesday 02 May , 2018 Shankar Ehsaan Loy: We've Been Lucky to Work With Gulzar for Raazi
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True
Tuesday 01 May , 2018 Interview: Pankaj Dubey - MD, Polaris India, Import Duties on Premium Motorcycles
Thursday 26 April , 2018 How a Consultant from a Major Consultancy Quit his Job to Transform Villages in Haryana
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sonam Kapoor Weds Anand Ahuja: Here is This Year’s Most Exclusive Wedding Invite
- Morgan’s England Overtake Kohli’s India to Become No.1 ODI Team
- Want to be The First One to Own a OnePlus 6? Attend These OnePlus Pop-up Events on May 21, 22
- Djokovic Eyes Roland Garros and Promises His Form Will Improve
- Listen up Harry Potter Fans: This 21-Year-Old Entrepreneur is Making Dreams Come True