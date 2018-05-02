Medical Examination of Male and Female Candidates Done in Same Room in MP's Bhind

In gross violation of rules, medical tests of both female and male candidates for the post of police constables was conducted in the same room inside a district hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind.During the medical examination, the men were asked to strip in front of 18 female candidates. The pictures available show men standing in a queue and wearing nothing more than their underwear while an official goes about noting details.Also, no female doctors were present for women candidates and their medical examination was also being conducted by male doctors.The female candidates could be seen clutching their wrists as they were being checked by a man.Bhind collector Illaya Raja T has suspended medical board employee Dinesh Sharma and recommended suspension of Dr RK Agrawal involved in the test to divisional commissioner.The matter came to light after someone recorded a video of the incident and shared it on social media.Even earlier, such an incident has been reported where castes of candidates were written on their chests during medical examination.