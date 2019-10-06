Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Medical Experts Rule Out Epidemic Threat as Water Recedes from Submerged Parts of Patna

Three teams of medical experts from Kolkata on diarrhoea, malaria and filarial diseases ruled out the possibility of an epidemic, Health department principal secretary Sanjay Kumar said.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 6, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
Medical Experts Rule Out Epidemic Threat as Water Recedes from Submerged Parts of Patna
Patna Municipal Corporation (PMC) workers fumigate a flood-affected area as a precautionary measure against waterborne diseases following heavy monsoon rainfall, in Patna. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: Bihar state health department has said that there is a very thin or no chance of an outbreak of any kind of epidemic in Patna following incessant rains and waterlogging in the city for over a week.

Three teams of medical experts from Kolkata on diarrhoea, malaria and filarial diseases ruled out the possibility of an epidemic, Health department principal secretary Sanjay Kumar told TOI.

The experts have expressed concerns over usage of contaminated water warning the people against using water without boiling. People can also use halogen tablets to clean the water before using it as there could be chances of water-borne diseases.

The state health department has called in medical experts from Calcutta Medical Research Institute and National Institute of Malarial Diseases, who have advised for mass awareness campaign against usage of contaminated water.

The state health department has undertaken spraying of DDT and bleaching powder, Kumar said. Bleaching powder will be distributed among people affected by the rain from Saturday.

Medical camps have been set up at 29 puja marquees in Patna. This apart 12 medical teams have been formed by district administration which are visiting different areas and treating people, an official release said.

To check the spread of an epidemic, 12 e-rickshaw teams are spreading awareness about precautions among the affected people, it added.

