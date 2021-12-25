Medical Intern with No Foreign Travel History Tests Positive for Omicron in Bengal

An intern at Kolkata Medical College has tested positive for Omicron, raising the total number of people found to have got infected with the new variant of coronavirus to six, a senior official of the health department said. Barring the medical intern, the rest have foreign travel history.

“So far, there are six cases of Omicron-variant in the state. All of them are male," the official said. Three of the intern’s contacts have been traced as yet.

“Since he is medical professional, he might have come in contact with patients. Without confirmation, however, we can’t say anything for sure. We are looking into the matter," he said. Meanwhile, West Bengal on Saturday reported four Covid-19 deaths, which took the toll to 19,711, the health department said in its bulletin.

At least 552 new cases were reported in the state 197 in Kolkata — pushing the tally to 16,30,082. Altogether 536 people were discharged in the past 24 hours, with the total number of recoveries in the state climbing to 16,02,913. The discharge rate stood at 98.33 per cent Bengal currently has 7,458 active cases As many as 2,12,01,833 samples have been tested in the state thus far, 32,373 of them since Friday.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.