Medical Negligence: Former MP Complains to Human Rights Body over Deaths of 2 Patients in Govt Hospitals

A former Congress MP on Sunday alleged medical negligence in state-run hospitals that caused two deaths and complained to the state human rights commission in this connection.

But a hospital official denied the allegation.

Ponnam Prabhakar, one of the working presidents of Congress in the state, said he had made the complaint online to the commission on the two incidents.

The Congress leader said a man undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital sent a video to his family in which he claimed that oxygen was not being provided to him and that he was dying.

When contacted, a hospital official said there was no deficiency in treatment and that the man in the video, circulated in the social media, passed away in spite of the treatment.

The 34-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital on June 24 with some symptoms after testing positive for COVID-19 and oxygen was provided to him continuously, he said.

He said the patient would continue to have breathlessness if issues related to heart are involved and asserted that oxygen was given to him.

The patient passed away on June 26 due to a heart attack despite the required treatment, he said. Sudden death can happen in such cases, the official said.

Prabhakar also said an eight month-old boy baby died at another state-run hospital due to the alleged failure in providing the necessary treatment.

He sought an inquiry into the incidents.