Medical Officer in Jammu Suspended for Refusing to Monitor Suspected Coronavirus Cases
The order said disciplinary action will be initiated against the suspended doctor who was deputed in the surveillance team.
Representative Image.
Jammu: A medical officer here was placed under suspension for allegedly refusing surveillance duty to monitor suspected coronavirus cases placed under home quarantine in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Saturday.
Saleem Bhatti was suspended with immediate effect by Deputy Commissioner, Poonch, Rahul Yadav, with direction to the medical superintendent of the district hospital to initiate disciplinary action against him, the officials said.
Quoting the order issued by the deputy commissioner on Friday, the officials said Tehsildar Haveli reported that Bhatti, deputed in surveillance team, refused to perform his duty.
The order said medical professionals are critical to government efforts in these difficult times when the government is putting all-out efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.
"Across the globe, medical professionals have gone beyond the call of duty to contain the spread of COVID-19 and Jammu and Kashmir is no exception. However, such lackadaisical attitude on part of one single doctor can make efforts of all other health professionals futile," the order said.
It said the medical superintendent, district hospital Poonch, would initiate disciplinary action against the suspended doctor and submit the action taken report to the office of the deputy commissioner at the earliest.
"During the suspension period, he will remain attached with district hospital Poonch at the disposal of medical superintendent for further duty," the order said.
