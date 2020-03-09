Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Medical Reports of Man Who Died in WB Hospital's Isolation Ward Show No Coronavirus Infection

The 33-year-old man died in the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with symptoms of coronavirus, following his return from Saudi Arabia.

PTI

Updated:March 9, 2020, 1:27 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Medical Reports of Man Who Died in WB Hospital's Isolation Ward Show No Coronavirus Infection
Image for representation(AFP)

Kolkata: Blood and swab test results of a diabetic man, who died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, showed that he did not die of novel coronavirus but due to "other reasons", a senior official of the state health department said on Monday.

The 33-year-old man died in the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with symptoms of coronavirus, following his return from Saudi Arabia.

"Reports of his blood and swab samples revealed that he has not died because of COVID-19....He was suffering from fever, cough and cold which are symptoms of the deadly disease, and that is why he was kept in the isolation ward," the official said.

The man, who was diabetic, died of "other reasons", he said.

Director of Health Services Ajay Chakraborty had said the man died probably of diabetes. "The man was highly diabetic and was on insulin. He returned home from Saudi Arabia and had no money to take insulin for the last three to four days," he had said.

The health department had quarantined the family members of the deceased in Murshidabad district since they had come in contact with the man after he returned from Saudi Arabia.

"It was suspected that the man could be infected with novel coronavirus. We did not want to take any chance and hence, we had quarantined his family members. Since the samples are tested nagative, we will release them," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram