Medical Reports of Man Who Died in WB Hospital's Isolation Ward Show No Coronavirus Infection
The 33-year-old man died in the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with symptoms of coronavirus, following his return from Saudi Arabia.
Image for representation(AFP)
Kolkata: Blood and swab test results of a diabetic man, who died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, showed that he did not die of novel coronavirus but due to "other reasons", a senior official of the state health department said on Monday.
The 33-year-old man died in the Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with symptoms of coronavirus, following his return from Saudi Arabia.
"Reports of his blood and swab samples revealed that he has not died because of COVID-19....He was suffering from fever, cough and cold which are symptoms of the deadly disease, and that is why he was kept in the isolation ward," the official said.
The man, who was diabetic, died of "other reasons", he said.
Director of Health Services Ajay Chakraborty had said the man died probably of diabetes. "The man was highly diabetic and was on insulin. He returned home from Saudi Arabia and had no money to take insulin for the last three to four days," he had said.
The health department had quarantined the family members of the deceased in Murshidabad district since they had come in contact with the man after he returned from Saudi Arabia.
"It was suspected that the man could be infected with novel coronavirus. We did not want to take any chance and hence, we had quarantined his family members. Since the samples are tested nagative, we will release them," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- (Must) Watch: 10-Year-Old's Dramatic Movie Trailer on Parents' Divorce Has Internet Crying With Laughter
- 'Don't Cry in Public': Cricket Fans Slam Bishan Singh Bedi for Criticizing Shafali Verma
- HOLD THE PRESS! Scientists May Have Found a Way to Prevent Coronavirus Spread
- Five Indian Boxers Qualify for 2020 Tokyo Olympics After Advancing to Semis of Asian Qualifiers
- Want to Spray Alcohol All over Yourself to Stay Protected From Coronavirus? WHO Says Think Again