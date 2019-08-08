Take the pledge to vote

Medical Services Take a Hit in Andhra Pradesh As Junior Doctors' Protest Against NMC Turns Ugly

Several instances of violence against the protesters on part of police officials were reported from the state, as junior doctors continued to strike the National Medical Commission Bill.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:August 8, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Medical Services Take a Hit in Andhra Pradesh As Junior Doctors' Protest Against NMC Turns Ugly
Junior doctors strike against the National Medical Commission Bill in Andhra Pradesh.
Amaravati: Medical services in Andhra Pradesh were severely affected after the Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) intensified their strike against the National Medical Commission Bill, which was recently passed by the Parliament.

Over the last few days, junior doctors have taken to the streets to participate in the protest against the NMC Bill in all major towns and cities, leaving their duties unattended. The state government has made necessary arrangements to ensure that all government hospitals continue to provide healthcare services.

On Wednesday, tensions prevailed in Vijayawada as a video showing a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) thrashing a doctor who was protesting near the NTR Health University went viral on social media. Junior doctors have lodged a complaint against the police official.

In another incident, a junior doctor who was protesting against the Bill was beaten with a shoe by a vigilance officer at the Tirupati-Tirumala ghat road.

The National Commission Bill, which proposes to replace the Indian Medical Council by quashing the Act that commissions it has been resisted strongly by the medical fraternity.

The NMC calls for government regulation of fee in only up to 50 percent undergraduate seats in medical colleges, implying that the government will have no control over the fee structure of the remaining 50 percent.

