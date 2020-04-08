Medical Staff at Mumbai Hospital Protest Over 'Poor Quality' of PPE Provided to Them
Employees of the K B Bhabha Municipal General Hospital in suburban Bandra gathered outside the hospital and staged a protest, after a woman undergoing treatment there died due to COVID-19 infection, an employee said.
Image for representation. Reuters
Medical staff including nurses and paramedical employees at a municipal hospital staff in Mumbai staged a protest on Wednesday against the 'poor quality' of personal protection equipment (PPE) given to them.
The hospital staffers are demanding that they be quarantined as there is a serious risk of spread of COVID-19
in the facility.
Two private hospitals in Mumbai have been sealed after some medical staff members there tested coronavirus positive.
