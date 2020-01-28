Take the pledge to vote

Medical Student in China's Wuhan Returns Home, Hospitalized in MP with Coronavirus Like Symptoms

The youth has claimed that he was least likely to be affected with the virus as he is a vegetarian.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:January 28, 2020, 11:13 AM IST
Medical Student in China's Wuhan Returns Home, Hospitalized in MP with Coronavirus Like Symptoms
Image for representation.

Ujjain: A suspected corona virus case has been reported from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain town as a youth who has been studying MBBS in China’s Wuhan city has been hospitalised with suspicious symptoms of the disease that has scared thousands in neighbouring China.

A native of Ujjain, the youth had reached India on Jan 13 after leaving Wuhan on Jan 11. Wuhan is considered to be the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, after showing suspected symptoms like cough, cold and fever, the youth has been taken to Madhav Nagar hospital and his blood samples hve been sent for further examination.

Ujjain collector Shashank Misra too reached the hospital on Tuesday and enquired about the health of the youth. Speaking to the media, Misra said that the blood samples of the youth have been taken and further action would be taken after the report is received by evening. The locals who were in touch with the youth in Ujjain are also being monitored, said the collector.

The youth speaking to News18, however, claimed that he studies MBBS in Wuhan city and claimed that he was least likely to be affected with the virus as he is a vegetarian. It is believed that the virus has spread among humans through sea food.

The medical staff of the hospital claimed that the youth was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon and has been kept under monitoring in isolation ward. As a preventive measure, the mother of the MBBS student too has been kept under observation at the government hospital.

An alert has been sounded by the Health department in Bhopal and an isolation ward is being made in Hamidia hospital in Bhopal to screen suspected patients.



