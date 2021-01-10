Medical Superintendent Sent on Leave to Ensure He Does Not Influence Inquiry: Rajiv Gandhi Hospital to HC

The Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital (RGSSH) has defended in the Delhi High Court the decision to send its medical superintendent on compulsory leave over allegations of sexual harassment, saying it was done to ensure he does not influence the inquiry or the witnesses. The hospital also claimed that the MS had himself sought that he be allowed to go on leave as he felt threatened to come to work.

The hospital stated this in its affidavit, filed through Delhi government additional standing counsel Sanjoy Ghose, in response to the doctor's plea challenging its decision to send him on compulsory leave. "That pursuant to the requests for leave made by the petitioner (medical superintendent) and considering that he, being in a senior administrative position, could influence the enquiry and witnesses, therefore with a view that enquiry be conducted in an unprejudiced manner, order dated December 23, 2020 sending him on compulsory leave was issued," the affidavit said.

The hospital has alleged that the doctor has concealed in his plea that he used "foul and abusive language" in a conversation with a female staff member. He had made "scandalous and scurrilous allegations" against various other female staff members, the hospital has claimed.

It said in the affidavit that it has received an email from the Indian Medical Association "calling for strict action against the petitioner (medical superintendent) on account of the comments made against women employees by him". The hospital has also said that the doctor did not attend the meeting of the internal complaints committee (ICC) held in December last year in connection with his remarks.

The high court had on December 31 last year declined to stay the order sending the medical superintendent on compulsory leave in connection with some alleged scurrilous remarks made by him against lady doctors and nurses of the hospital. The MS, in his petition, has contended that the December 23, 2020 order relieving him from his clinical and administrative duties and sending him on compulsory leave with immediate effect was "illegal", claiming he was not given an opportunity to be heard.

The doctor has claimed that the office order mentioned that numerous sexual harassment complaints had been made against him, but he was not apprised of the details. The petition has also claimed that the office order was issued a day after he lodged a police complaint against a lady doctor for allegedly barging into his office, abusing him and threatening him with dire consequences.

.