Medical Team Trying to Collect Swab Samples for Covid-19 Test Attacked by Vegetable Sellers in Jharkhand

A group of vegetable sellers especially women on Friday attacked a medical team which was trying to collect swab samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen test at a market in Ramgarh town, police said. Superintendent of Police, Ramgarh, Prabhat Kumar said that a few vegetable sellers in camp daily market tried to disrupt tests but the police controlled the situation.

The vegetable sellers threw medical tools and papers, tables and chairs to protest alleged forcible collection of swab samples during peak business hour closing the gate of camp vegetable market, said another official on the condition of anonymity. The vegetable sellers also blocked old NH 33 road which passes through Ramgarh town for several hours, police said.

Dr Mritunjay Kumar, in charge of special COVID-19 test in Ramgarh told.