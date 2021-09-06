 Medicine Shop Owner Rapes Minor Girl in Bihar’s Madhubani

A 12-year-old girl was raped by a medicine shop owner in Bihar’s Madhubani on Sunday. According to police, the girl had gone to the medical store under Laukaha police limits to purchase medicines when the shopkeeper took her inside the shop and sexually assaulted her.

“The victim and her mother came to the police station and lodged a complaint against the shopkeeper,” said a police officer of the Laukaha police station.

The officer added that they arrested the medicine store owner and lodged an FIR against him under various sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO Act. “The accused, Rambabu, was produced in court and sent to judicial custody,” added the officer.

According to the police, the minor’s father and brother work in different states and at the time of the incident her mother had gone out to work. The girl’s mother is a daily wage labourer.

The policeman from Laukaha police added that the victim in her complaint said that she was alone at home and on not feeling well she went to Rambabu’s medicine store to buy medicine. “Rambabu on seeing no one near his shop pulled the shop’s shutter down and raped the minor inside the shop,” added the officer.

The girl was taken to Madhubani government medical hospital for a medical test after police received the complaint.

Just 48 hours before the Madhbani rape incident, a 28-year-old woman killed her eight-month-old daughter before dying by suicide in Bihar’s Gaya district. The woman a week ago had lodged a complaint with the Gaya senior superintendent of police (SSP) against her father for repeatedly raping her.

According to reports, the victim’s husband also attempted suicide after seeing his wife and daughter’s body. He told the media that the Gaya Police did not take the matter seriously. “My father-in-law was repeatedly raping my wife. The day my wife had lodged a complaint with the SSP she was raped by her father again,” said the deceased woman’s husband.

