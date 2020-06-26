Medico Develops Herbal Mask to Help People Gain Immunity to Tackle Coronavirus Spread

The Government Ayurveda College in Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala has come up with a medicinal face mask called ‘Ayur Mask’ in order to arrest the spread of the coronavirus. These masks will soon be mass produced.

Developed by Dr Anand, associate professor at the college and district head of Ayurveda Medical Association of India, the mask is made of handloom threads soaked in a herbal mix. One of the early beneficiaries of the mask includes Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran who has been using it since its development.

The idea was conceived along the sidelines of the ‘Break the Chain’ initiative of the Kerala government that promoted hand-washing and personal hygiene to tackle the Covid-19 spread. Health Minister KK Shailaja was also gifted Ayur masks and the reception led them to being sold like hotcakes. More than 10,000 of these masks were sold within a short span of time.

The rising popularity of the facemask had the Ministry of AYUSH seeking the intervention of Dr Anand and the technical know-how patented in his name was handed over to the government.

The masks are all set to hit the market and Kudumbashree Mission has been entrusted to take care of the distribution side in Kerala.