Jailed Cong Leader Navjot Singh Sidhu is Now 34 Kgs Lighter | Check Out His In-Prison Fitness Mantra Here

After a weekend of overstuffing, we sometimes end up regretting what we did… because the rule of gaining and losing is not the same. However, if you have determination and a year-long jail term, things can be different. Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was sent to jail over a road rage case from 1988, has managed to lose 34kg in just six months. But, what’s the mantra?

According to reports, a close aide of Sidhu said the Congress leader’s fitness journey had only three constants — yoga, meditation and a strict diet. The 6 foot 2 inch tall cricketer now weighs 99kg.

Talking to The Indian Express, Sidhu’s aide and former MLA Navtej Singh Cheema said Sidhu meditated for four hours, spent two hours on yoga and doing exercises, two to four hours reading. “He sleeps for only four hours," added Cheema.

“When Sidhu sahib will come out after completing his sentence, you will be surprised to see him. He looks exactly like he used to look during his heyday as a cricketer. He has shed 34 kilos and he will be shedding more. He now weighs 99 kg. But as he is 6 feet 2 inches tall, he looks handsome at his current weight. He looks calm as he spends so much time meditating,” Cheema, who met Sidhu in Patiala jail for 45 minutes on Friday, told the newspaper.

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu surrendered before a court in Patiala on May 20 and will serve his one-year sentence in the central jail. In Patiala prison, Sidhu will not be earning wages for three months before he is classified as unskilled, semi-skilled or skilled.

Read all the Latest India News here