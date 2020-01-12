Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Medium Intensity Earthquake Jolts Ladakh, Epicentre in PoK

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the 5.3-magnitude quake occurred at 10:54 am at a depth of 10 kilometre.

PTI

Updated:January 12, 2020, 12:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Medium Intensity Earthquake Jolts Ladakh, Epicentre in PoK
Representative image.

Jammu: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday, officials said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 10.54 am at a depth of 10 kilometre.

The tremor lasted for a few seconds, a spokesman of the Meteorological Department said.

The spokesman said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The tremor sparked panic among the people who rushed out of their houses, a police official said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram