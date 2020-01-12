Medium Intensity Earthquake Jolts Ladakh, Epicentre in PoK
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the 5.3-magnitude quake occurred at 10:54 am at a depth of 10 kilometre.
Representative image.
Jammu: A medium intensity earthquake measuring 5.3 hit the Union Territory of Ladakh on Sunday, officials said.
According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 10.54 am at a depth of 10 kilometre.
The tremor lasted for a few seconds, a spokesman of the Meteorological Department said.
The spokesman said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).
The tremor sparked panic among the people who rushed out of their houses, a police official said, adding there was no immediate report of any casualty or damage.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bengali Actress Rupanjana Mitra Names Filmmaker Arindam Sil in #MeToo
- Someone Turned an Indian Scout Bobber Into a Handsome Flat-Tracker and the Result is Jaw-Dropping
- Surat Police Inducts Modified Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Motorcycles in Their Fleet, Can go up to 150 Km/h
- Microsoft Let Human Contractors Review Cortana, Skype Clips With No Security Measures
- Indian Women's League 2020 to Start on January 24: Know the Teams Confirmed to Be Participating