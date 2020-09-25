Medium Intensity Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Ladakh

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 5.4 hit the Ladakh region on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. It said the quake occurred at 16.27 pm at a depth of 10 kilometres. Reports said the tremors were also felt in Leh and had caused cracks in buildings. No loss of life or injury has been reported so far.

The Himalayan region is known for high seismic activities.

Earthquake of Magnitude:3.6, Occurred on 25-09-2020, 17:29:05 IST, Lat: 34.86 & Long: 78.05, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Ladakhfor more information https://t.co/tXKsLBBEgL@ndmaindia pic.twitter.com/WMfyDQbvAP — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) September 25, 2020

Previously on June 26, a medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 had hit Ladakh, the NCS said. The quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres, it added.