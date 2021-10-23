Meenakshi Chaudhary Roped in As Second Female Lead in Mahesh Babu’s Next

Mahesh Babu is currently shooting for action-comedy Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Spain with Keerthy Suresh. The Telugu actor has also signed a film with director Trivikram Srinivas. This will be the third collaboration between Mahesh Babu and Trivikram after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). Their upcoming project has been tentatively titled SSMB28 as it will be the 28th film of Mahesh Babu’s career. Pooja Hegde will also reunite with Mahesh Babu after Maharishi.

The untitled project, however, has a requirement for a second female lead as well. It seems that the makers have found the second heroine in Meenakshi Chaudhary who made her acting debut with Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu just two months ago. The actress also has Ravi Teja’s action crime thriller Khiladi in her kitty. The movie has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Trivikram is busy casting actors for his upcoming film, and will start shooting once Mahesh Babu finishes Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The director is also waiting for the release of his action thriller with Pawan Kalyan, Bheemla Nayak. The film is a remake of 2020 Malayalam thriller Ayyappanum Koshiyum, and also stars Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menon. It is scheduled for release on January 12, 2022.

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is likely to clash with Bheemla Nayak, as it’s expected to release on January 14, 2022 to coincide with Makar Sankranti festival. The filming of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be wrapped up by next month, and then it will be a tough task for the post-production team to ready the film for release in time.

Trivikram’s last directorial proved to be a money spinner. He had directed Allu Arjun in action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. It was released on January 12, 2020, and earned Rs 260 crore against a budget of Rs 100 crore. The film starred Pooja Hegde, Tabu and Jayaram in crucial roles.

