Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Meenakshi Thirukalyanam: Chithirai Festival Won't See Grand Celebrations This Year Amid Covid-19

The festival which under normal circumstances is celebrated in a grand manner will see no participation from people this year.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 4, 2020, 10:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Meenakshi Thirukalyanam: Chithirai Festival Won't See Grand Celebrations This Year Amid Covid-19
Madurai: A view of Lord Sundareshwarar and Goddess Meenakshi's idols at the Meenakshi Amman Temple. (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The annual Chithirai festival which is organised at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple in Madurai will not be celebrated in its usual manner due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The festival marks the marriage of Lord Sundareswarar to Goddess Meenakshi.

The festival which under normal circumstances is celebrated in a grand manner will see no participation from people this year.

A total of four priests will perform the 'celestial wedding' at Lord Sundareswarar's first corridor of the sanctum sanctorum. The priests will be following social distancing as per the orders issued by the government.

In a statement, N Natarajan, Joint Commissioner, Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple, said, “to fulfil the prayers of devotees and to their satisfaction, the celestial wedding will be held in the first corridor of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on May 4, 2020”.

Since devotees cannot be physically present this year, the ceremony will telecasted live at www.maduraimeenakshi.org, Natarajan added.

Under normal circumstances, 50 priests would have performed the six ritual ceremonies during the day, including the processions, Thigvijayam (coronation), and so on.

Speaking to Deccan Herald, P T R Palanivel Thiagarajan, DMK MLA from Madurai (Central) constituency, said, “I have never heard or read in the diaries of my grandfather and father about the cancellation of the festival. This is probably the first time and the government should ensure that the rules it has drafted apply to everyone. Nobody should be allowed inside the temple by violating the rule."

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    29,453

    +1,383*  

  • Total Confirmed

    42,533

    +2,270*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    11,707

    +820*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,373

    +67*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 04 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,134,196

    +27,144*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,506,924

    +44,242*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,125,255

    +14,536*  

  • Total DEATHS

    247,473

    +2,562*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres