Meerut Girl Found Dead Inside Temple With Slit Throat, Self-Sacrifice Suspected

In a shocking act reflective of superstition, a girl allegedly slit her throat and hanged herself to death, on Tuesday, inside a temple in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh. The locals suspect it to be an act of self-sacrifice.

The girl’s body was first noticed by the priest of the temple, located in a forest area in the outskirts of Kudi village under Kharkhoda police station jurisdiction, when he came to offer evening prayers.

According to the villagers, the deceased and her mother used to regularly pray and serve at the temple. “The girl might have killed herself as an offering to the temple goddess,” said one of the villagers.

The news of suspected self-sacrifice of the girl in Kudi village spread like wildfire in the neighbouring villages. The residents of nearby villages in large numbers gathered at the temple after the matter came to light.

Kharkhoda Police, after getting information about the incident, visited the temple and started investigating the case.

A senior police officer deployed at the Kharkhoda police station told the media that when they reached the crime site, the girl’s last rite was already performed by her relatives. “We have sealed the temple and registered a case. We are also registering a case against the girl’s relatives and a few others for destroying evidence,” added the officer.

The police officer also said that they are questioning her family members and investigating the case from all possible angles. “We also suspect foul play. We are investigating the case from all angles to find out if it was a murder or suicide,” said the officer.

Meerut Police have also engaged a forensic team to collect evidence from the crime scene. The police are yet to find out the reason behind the incident. Police are yet to ascertain why the girl would have slit her throat and then hang herself inside the temple.

Another police officer, part of the investigating team, told the media that the girl’s blood was spotted on the goddess, lamps and in the prayer area. “During our probe we have learnt that the girl’s throat was slit open and her body was hanging from the bells,” added the officer.

