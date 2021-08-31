Meerut Man Murders Dairy Farm Owner for 'Illicit Relationship With Wife'

An Uttar Pradesh man, with the help of his brothers, murdered a dairy farm owner for having an alleged relationship with his wife, police said. The incident occured in the Meerut district of the state.

“We have arrested Bilal alias Bhola, Ajeem and Talib for murdering dairy farm owner Shakib on August 25,” said senior superintendent of police (SSP) Prabhakar Choudhary.

According to the SSP, the three have confessed to murdering the dairy farm owner. “Bilal, during questioning, told the police that he and his two brothers murdered Shakib because he was having an illicit relationship with his wife Tabusum,” said Meerut SSP.

Choudhary further said that the three arrested had murdered another Meerut resident, Mohsin, in 2019, for having an alleged illicit relationship with Tabassum.

The SSP further told the media that Shakib was well known to Bilal and his family. “During the interrogation, the three told the police that Shakib used to regularly visit their house. He was well acquaintanced with Bilal. On August 15, Bilal saw Shakib in a compromising position with his wife Tabusum.”

“Shakib, upon seeing Bilal, managed to escape from his house. Enraged Bilal informed his brothers Ajeem and Talib about the entire incident and planned to kill him,” added the SSP.

The SSP further said that on the day of the murder, three kidnapped Shakib, beat him, tied his legs and hands and gagged his mouth with clothes before slit opening his neck with a sharp weapon.

“The three arrested after murdering Shakib threw his body some 400 hundred meters away from his house. To nab Shakib’s murderers, Crime Branch and Sardhana police station officers were engaged,” added the SSP.

The investigating officers during their probe from their sources after learning about Tabussum and Shakib’s relation detained Bilal for questioning. “Bilal confessed to his crime during questioning and told us how he and his brothers killed Shakib,” added the SSP.

Choudhury further told the media that since the incident, Tabussum, along with her sister-in-law, is absconding. “Raids are being conducted at different locations to arrest them,” said the SSP.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here