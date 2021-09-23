Meerut Man Who Killed Woman, Husband Arrested; Claims She Was his Girlfriend

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested a man, who allegedly murdered a woman and her husband earlier this week in Meerut district.

The arrested man has been identified as Samir, a resident of Meerut, the police said.

A married couple was murdered in front of their children in the Brahmapuri area of the city late Tuesday evening, police said. “The deceased were identified as Aabad and Jubaida,” said a police officer stationed at Brahmapuri police station.

The officer further said that upon seeing the crime scene, police officers learnt that the murder was carried out by someone familiar with the house and family. “The couple’s neighbours told us that Sameer, who was introduced to the family and neighbours by Jubaida as her brother, used to frequently visit the house and on the day of the crime, he was seen entering the house a few hours before the twin murder,” added the officer. The victims’ children also told the police that Sameer killed their parents in front of them.

“Several teams conducted raids at different locations and arrested Sameer from the city outskirts. During the questioning, Sameer confessed to his crime,” added the officer.

Sameer told the police that Jubaida was his girlfriend. “The duo were in a relationship and were planning to marry each other. The accused further claimed that the duo was seeing each other for the last two years,” added the police officer.

The officer further said that Sameer claimed that he used to give Jubaida money to manage her home, and he recently learnt that the woman was having relationships with several other men of the locality for money.

“Sameer told us that when he learnt about Jubaida’s relationships and her husband supporting her for the sake of money, he decided to kill the married couple,” added the police officer.

