Meerut Patients, Who Recovered From Covid, Now Suffering From its After-effects

The Covid-19 pandemic took a lot of lives in the destructive second wave. Meerut, too, was no exception. The city was one of the worst sufferers in the pandemic. However, numerous people are still suffering from the after-effects of the virus now. According to doctors and medical experts, Covid-19 left a lot of long-lasting infections in the lungs of many, who contracted it during the second wave.

Due to this, now many patients are facing a huge number of problems.

According to reports, 20 of 100 Covid-19 patients, who had been cured of the virus, have been suffering from other diseases and conditions as a result of the infection. Not just that, if the doctors are to be believed, these patients also have a huge number of youngsters among them. Besides, among them are people who are suffering from respiratory or other cardiac-related diseases.

In May this year, when the second wave of Covid-19 was at its peak, a considerable number of black fungus cases were found in hospitals of Meerut. The black fungus, a dangerous mutated strain of Covid-19, affected those who had uncontrolled diabetes or had to stay in the ICU for a long period.

Currently, the new trend of residual effects in recovered Covid-19 patients has become a huge worry for the medical community who are now trying to find a way to stem the after-effects from snowballing into something greater and more fatal.

