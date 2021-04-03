Meerut Police Bust Gang That Sold Expired medicines In New Packaging

The Uttar Pradesh police have bused a criminal gang that was selling expired medicines in new packaging in Meerut. The police raided and arrested three members of the gang. The mastermind of the gang is a B. Pharm degree holder. A large stock of expired medicines was found from the spot.

The police received a tip-off about a gang dealing in illegal drugs. Following this, the Kharkhoda police raided and arrested four members of this gang and conducted a raid in a house in the Buddha Enclave area of the city from where a large stockpile of expired medicines and beauty products was recovered.

The gang members were using scanners and other machines for fake labels and used them to repack expired medicines in order to sell them in markets at huge profits. The incident has set alarm bells ringing the city as consumption of expired medicines can lead to life-threatening complications.

The gang leader also traded in wholesale drugs and procured expired medicines at negligible prices. Police said the gang members would then change the label and circulate them back in the market for consumption. The gang also used to make beauty products, hand sanitisers and face washes in a similar way.

The police have recovered drugs and beauty products worth lakhs of rupees from the accused. The machines used to make fake labels have also been seized.

Fake and spurious products are often seen in markets in smaller cities across the country. It is mostly prevalent in the food industry but the selling of expired medicines is a dangerous trend. The fact that Meerut is so close to the national capital should also set the alarm bells ringing.