English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Meerut Schoolgirl Burnt Alive by Stalkers in Her Home for Refusing to Take Phone Call
The girl’s father said the men used to harass her when she used to go to her coaching classes.
Picture for representation.
Loading...
Lucknow: A schoolgirl was set on fire by her stalkers inside her home in Meerut on Tuesday after she refused to talk to them.
The girl’s father said the men used to harass her when she used to go to her coaching classes. They also forcibly gave her a mobile phone and said they’ll call late at night. The girl, however, did not take the call and instead, narrated the entire incident to her parents.
Miffed with the girl for not taking their call, the stalkers barged into her house and started misbehaving with the girl and her family. Later, the boys allegedly set the girl on fire.
The girl was rushed to a hospital where her condition was declared critical. She has been transferred to Delhi for further treatment.
The father of the victim has demanded strict action against the culprits and has alleged bias by the police. Speaking to the media, SSP Meerut, Rajesh Pandey said, “As per the FIR lodged by the family of the girl, the victim was set on fire by miscreants. Investigation is being done in the case and two people have been arrested so far.”
Former Chief Minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav, said the Yogi Adityanath government has failed to maintain law and order in the state.
“Today the parents and girls in the state are terrified by the incident in Meerut where a girl was burnt alive by miscreants. The incident has sparked anger towards the current government. This government has totally failed in curbing crimes against women,” he tweeted.
Replying to the allegations made by Akhilesh Yadav, spokesperson of UP government, Shrikant Sharma said the Meerut incident is unfortunate and strict action will be taken against the culprits.
“The state was in a lawless situation during the regime of SP and BSP, but now there is complete law and order in the state. Whenever a crime is reported, our government takes prompt action without any kind of bias,” he said.
Also Watch
The girl’s father said the men used to harass her when she used to go to her coaching classes. They also forcibly gave her a mobile phone and said they’ll call late at night. The girl, however, did not take the call and instead, narrated the entire incident to her parents.
Miffed with the girl for not taking their call, the stalkers barged into her house and started misbehaving with the girl and her family. Later, the boys allegedly set the girl on fire.
The girl was rushed to a hospital where her condition was declared critical. She has been transferred to Delhi for further treatment.
The father of the victim has demanded strict action against the culprits and has alleged bias by the police. Speaking to the media, SSP Meerut, Rajesh Pandey said, “As per the FIR lodged by the family of the girl, the victim was set on fire by miscreants. Investigation is being done in the case and two people have been arrested so far.”
Former Chief Minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav, said the Yogi Adityanath government has failed to maintain law and order in the state.
“Today the parents and girls in the state are terrified by the incident in Meerut where a girl was burnt alive by miscreants. The incident has sparked anger towards the current government. This government has totally failed in curbing crimes against women,” he tweeted.
Replying to the allegations made by Akhilesh Yadav, spokesperson of UP government, Shrikant Sharma said the Meerut incident is unfortunate and strict action will be taken against the culprits.
“The state was in a lawless situation during the regime of SP and BSP, but now there is complete law and order in the state. Whenever a crime is reported, our government takes prompt action without any kind of bias,” he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Parth Sharma
-
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
-
Thursday 16 August , 2018
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Watch: Fake Sports Goods Factory Busted in Jalandhar
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Friday 17 August , 2018 Watch: Heroic Effort By Navy; Pregnant Woman Delivers Baby Boy
Thursday 16 August , 2018 Atal Bihari Vajpayee: Life And Times of Former PM
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 11 Finalist Hina Khan Sweats It Out In Gym, Gets Trolled Mercilessly
- Report Suggests 2018 Apple iPhone Pre-Orders to Start in Some Countries September 14 With a Launch on The 21st
- Priyanka Chopra Can't Take Her Eyes Off Nick Jonas As He Sings Lovebug for Girls at Orphanage; Watch Video
- Vajpayee Was First Indian PM to Use Armoured BMW 7-Series Instead of HM Ambassador
- New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Facelift Launched in India for Rs 8.19 Lakh, Gets New Petrol Engine
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...