Meerut Schoolgirl Burnt Alive by Stalkers in Her Home for Refusing to Take Phone Call

A schoolgirl was set on fire by her stalkers inside her home in Meerut on Tuesday after she refused to talk to them.The girl’s father said the men used to harass her when she used to go to her coaching classes. They also forcibly gave her a mobile phone and said they’ll call late at night. The girl, however, did not take the call and instead, narrated the entire incident to her parents.Miffed with the girl for not taking their call, the stalkers barged into her house and started misbehaving with the girl and her family. Later, the boys allegedly set the girl on fire.The girl was rushed to a hospital where her condition was declared critical. She has been transferred to Delhi for further treatment.The father of the victim has demanded strict action against the culprits and has alleged bias by the police. Speaking to the media, SSP Meerut, Rajesh Pandey said, “As per the FIR lodged by the family of the girl, the victim was set on fire by miscreants. Investigation is being done in the case and two people have been arrested so far.”Former Chief Minister of UP, Akhilesh Yadav, said the Yogi Adityanath government has failed to maintain law and order in the state.“Today the parents and girls in the state are terrified by the incident in Meerut where a girl was burnt alive by miscreants. The incident has sparked anger towards the current government. This government has totally failed in curbing crimes against women,” he tweeted.Replying to the allegations made by Akhilesh Yadav, spokesperson of UP government, Shrikant Sharma said the Meerut incident is unfortunate and strict action will be taken against the culprits.“The state was in a lawless situation during the regime of SP and BSP, but now there is complete law and order in the state. Whenever a crime is reported, our government takes prompt action without any kind of bias,” he said.